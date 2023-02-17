Swansea’s Nightingale Court is one of 11 across England and Wales which will be kept open for another year in a bid to cut backlogs of cases and reduce the time victims spend waiting for justice.

The court at Swansea's Civic Centre was one of 24 temporary courtrooms which opened in 2020 to help deal with the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic.

It will remain open in 2023 to allow more cases to be heard.

The Government is investing £477 million over next three years in a bid to help tackle the Crown Court backlog which significantly increased because of the pandemic.

This includes allowing courts to run at full capacity, doubling the sentencing powers of Magistrates, and recruiting even more judges.

The number of cases in the backlog fell by almost 800 cases in the last two months of 2022, after barristers ended strike action.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab, said: “We are determined to provide the swift justice that victims deserve, and Nightingale courts have a vital role to play as our justice system continues to recover from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and last year’s strike action.

“The Crown Court backlog is now falling once again, and the continued use of these courtrooms will help to drive it down even further.”

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “Throughout the pandemic, court staff and the judiciary across Wales worked tirelessly to make sure the justice system continued, with the Nightingale courts playing an important part.

“Retaining this extra capacity in Swansea for another year will continue to help drive down case backlogs and deliver justice for victims as quickly as possible.”