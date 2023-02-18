Ministers are calling on dog owners to keep their pets under control around sheep, as lambing season gets underway.

Research has found most dogs attacks on sheep or other livestock happen on land which is not accessible to the public.

Dog owners are being asked to walk where livestock isn't present, and owners should also be confident dogs will return on command.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: "We have seen the very sad and distressing images where dogs have attacked livestock.

"We know most people are doing the right thing in keeping control of their dogs, but we also recognise some are not.

"The emotional and financial costs for those who own or find dead and injured livestock, is simply unacceptable, as are the implications to animal welfare."

Farmers are also facing a new set of challenges with the rising cost of animal feed

Attacks on livestock are all too common but also preventable, according to The Welsh Government’s Wales Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator, Rob Taylor.

"Brutal livestock attacks by pet dogs are sadly a regular occurrence across Wales," he said.

"Owners need to be aware that it is a dog’s natural instinct to chase or even attack livestock and at this time of year it is more harrowing when ewes are pregnant or with already born lambs."

"It’s vital they understand that an attack on livestock, although unintended, may result in their pet being shot, or euthanised on a court order after a conviction and nobody wants that to happen."

