A number of Welsh musicians and composers have been "personally" selected by King Charles to feature in his upcoming Coronation Service, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The official Royal Harpist and Welsh musician Alis Huws will perform as part of the Coronation Orchestra, while Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel will perform as a soloist.

The palace said that the inclusion of Welsh musicians and music is "in recognition of The King’s long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales."

One of the liturgical sections of the ceremony is also set to be performed in Welsh.

The Coronation Service will happen on Saturday 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

Along with the music that has historically featured in the Coronation Service, the music of Welsh multi-instrumentalist and composer Sir Karl Jenkins will also be included as "one of Britain’s most loved and celebrated living composers," the palace says.

Meanwhile, new work will be performed for the occasion from Welsh composer Paul Mealor.

Buckingham Palace has said that the ceremony will feature a range of different musical styles and performers to "blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting The King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts."

