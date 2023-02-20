A father has died and his son left "seriously injured" following an incident at a farm in mid Wales.

Police and investigators were called to Cleiriau Isaf Farm in Aberhosan, Powys on Friday night.

It is understood that both the father and son were involved in the accident.

Dyfed-Powys Police are leading the investigation and will be assisted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), as a spokesman explained: "We can confirm that we were called to a farm in Aberhosan on Friday night and an investigation is under way. We are working with Dyfed-Powys Police."

A concert by Côr Meibion Machynlleth Male Voice Choir was cancelled on the Saturday night as a mark of respect as it is believed that the son was a member of the group.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a 42-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a farm in the Aberhosan area of Machynlleth on Friday evening, 17 February.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A 42-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries.

"The Health and Safety Executive and H.M. Coroner have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving specialist support.”