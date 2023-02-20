Warring family members brought a funeral to an end with an armed mass brawl involving machetes and shovels, a court has heard.

Mourners watched nine armed men use a baseball bat, hammer, machete and shovels to battle next to gravestones at Morriston Crematorium.

The service for a mutual relative in August last year ended with vehicles being driven around the grounds "as if it were a race track", the judge said.

James Coffey, 45, from Rumney in Cardiff, was sentenced for violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon and dangerous driving. Credit: South Wales Police.

Swansea Crown Court heard the fight was sparked by an ongoing feud between two sides of the family - called the O'Brians and Coffeys, and the Murphys and Thomas'.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said: "This tragic family occasion was desecrated by your two warring factions."

Two other funerals were going on at the time - and grieving families were caught up in the violence.

The court also heard that males armed with a baseball bat spat on the remembrance room floor and drank water from flower vases.

The brawl caused 'distress and expense to families'

Some mourners in wheelchairs had to take action for their own safety, according to the judge.

He added: "Another family were waiting by the hearse containing their loved one’s coffin as the mayhem raged close by."

Jeffrey Tawse, aged 24, was sentenced to 18 months Credit: South Wales Police

The damaged gravestones resulted in "distress and expense to families".Vehicles were rammed and armed men and youths chased each other around the cemetery, the court heard.

The judge said most of the men were dressed in vests with weaponry readily to hand.

"It was beyond the realms of coincidence that between the two sides of the conflict at least one machete, lump hammer, baseball bat, pickaxe handle, shovel, and probably golf clubs were available for use," he said.

"From the available footage some of those present for the blessing were dressed as one would expect for a solemn occasion.

"Many others were in vests with weaponry readily to hand in their vehicles or on their person."

The court heard vehicles were rammed and armed men and youths chased each other around the cemetery Credit: Google Maps

Each group had blamed the other for starting the violence, the judge told the court.

Nine men were jailed for more than 13 years in total after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Brothers John Murphy 18, Paddy Murphy, 19, of Llanelli, were handed suspended sentences while their father Patrick Murphy, 40, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Andrew Thomas, 40, also of Llanelli, was jailed for three years.

Martin John O'Brien, 58, John Joe O'Brien, 53, also both of Llanelli, were each jailed for 16 months.

Jeffrey Tawse, 23, and John Coffey Jnr, 24, of Rumney, Cardiff, were both jailed for 18 months.

James Coffey, 45, also of Rumney, was jailed for two years and three months.

