Play Brightcove video

Source: Media Wales

Shocking footage has captured the moment an angry driver deliberately ploughed into a group of people standing outside a pub.

The incident happened outside the Royal Oak in Pontypool on 29 January last year.

Merthyr Crown Court heard how Gavin Chesterman, 31, from Pontypool held a grievance after being thrown out of the pub for fighting.

The CCTV shows Chesterman driving into a crowd at speed in a Vauxhall Astra trapping a person under the car.

Staff at the Royal Oak pub said the crash had shook everyone up Credit: Google Maps

The court heard that Chesterman continued to rev his engine despite the damage he caused.

One woman was injured in the collision, which also caused extensive damage to railings outside the pub.

No-one was seriously injured as a result but one victim ended up being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was arrested after running off from the scene.

A spokesperson for the pub said: "We want to pass on our best wishes to the lady hurt in the incident.

"She was and remains to be our first priority.

"We have been in constant contact and will do all we can to help her.

"The event has shook us as a pub, as we work hard to ensure a safe and friendly environment for all our customers, old and new."We want to thank each and every person who helped us."

Chesterman of Upland Drive, Trevethin, later pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment.

He will serve half in custody and the rest on licence.