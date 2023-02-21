A decision is expected in the next few weeks on creating a new Freeport here in Wales, giving tax breaks and easier customs rules to businesses and investors in whichever area is chosen.

But what is a Freeport and where could one be based?

What is a Freeport?

The idea of a Freeport isn’t new. There are around three thousand of them worldwide.

Freeport status creates a special economic zone, centred on a sea port (or airport or even a rail hub) with different tax and customs rules designed to act as incentives for investment and trade.

The UK Government describes them as “special areas within the UK’s borders where different economic regulations apply.”

This most recent move by the UK Government to establish Freeports stems from promises made by the Conservative party around the time of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Who is making the decision?

Although the UK Government is the prime mover of the current Freeport Programme, a decision on where one will be based here in Wales will be made jointly with the Welsh Government.

That agreement was reached after a long-standing dispute over the amount of money promised by the UK Government. It will now invest at least £26m in a Welsh Freeport, matching the amounts made available to similar schemes in England.

A bidding process was launched and ended last year with three bids having been made. They are now being jointly assessed by officials from both UK and Welsh Governments.

When will the decision be made?

Soon. Last November the UK Government said “it is expected that the successful site will be announced in early 2023 before becoming operational later in the year.”

One possible time could be around the UK Government’s Budget which the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out on March 15th.

The UK Government’s long-standing commitment is for one Freeport to be based in Wales, but both governments have said that they are open to having more than one. No funding has been yet been announced for any further Welsh Freeports.

Freeport East in Anglia was recently given final approval by the UK Government. Credit: PA Images

Where in Wales could a Freeport be based?

There are three bids: one based on Anglesey, one in the South West and one in the South East based not on a sea port but Cardiff Airport.

Celtic Freeport

This multi-port bid covers Milford Haven and Port Talbot and is backed by a consortium made up of Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford haven. Its also supported by other businesses in the area along with energy companies and universities.

Its backers say it will create a “green innovation and investment corridor” in the South West which would accelerate “innovation and [encourage] significant investment, while fast-tracking modern skills for new green industries and national decarbonisation.”

They say it will “support over 16,000 jobs and generate up to £5.5 billion of new investment.”

The Welsh Government said Freeports have the "potential to help increase economic activity across Wales". Credit: PA Images

Anglesey Freeport

Based around Wales’ busiest port, Holyhead, the bid is led by Holyhead’s owners Stena Line and the Isle of Anglesey County council.

They say that “securing Freeport status can deliver real, transformational change for communities across Anglesey and the wider North Wales region.”

And the backers estimate that it would create up to 13,000 high-salary jobs and deliver a £1bn increase to UK GDP.

They say that it would also make it easier for businesses who use the port to trade between the UK and the European Union and who have seen post-Brexit customs issues impact the levels of trade.

Newport Freeport

This multi-site bid is led by Newport City Council and puts Cardiff Airport at its centre with other sites in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Newport council says it’s a private-public sector partnership which “builds on existing private and public infrastructure investment to create better links.”

It promises to create thousands of new jobs and help Cardiff Airport move away from reliance on air passenger income alone.

"A Freeport would have the potential to attract more national and international businesses, creating thousands of jobs and training opportunities that would benefit residents in the region and provide a massive boost to the local economy."

If successful, it promises to create thousands of new jobs and provide a significant boost to the Rhoose-based airport and support long-term plans to pivot it away from its over reliance on passenger related income for revenues - currently at around 80% but with the aim of increasing non-passenger revenues to 50%.

Freeports like these could appear on Anglesey, in the South West or the South East at Cardiff Airport. Credit: PA Images

What the two Governments say

Announcing the close of applications last year, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said that, “It is fantastic to take the next step in delivering a Freeport for Wales. It will bring jobs and prosperity to its surrounding region and provide a huge boost to the Welsh economy.

“The UK Government has long been committed to bringing a Freeport to Wales and is delivering on that pledge. The Freeports programme is already returning benefits for businesses and communities elsewhere in the UK and I look forward to seeing similar results for Wales.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, “Welsh ports have a long history in helping to shape the economic, social, and cultural fabric of Wales. Today, they remain a central feature in establishing new trading links across the globe and growing the UK’s international trade and investment potential.

“The Freeport Programme has the potential to help increase economic activity across Wales, stimulate a net growth in jobs, create high quality employment opportunities and support decarbonisation in the transition to Net Zero. We’ve also ensured fair work and trades union engagement are key components of the programme.

“The closing date for bids was 24 November 2022. We are currently in the process of assessing the three bids we received jointly with UK Government. We hope to announce the outcome this Spring.”