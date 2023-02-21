Play Brightcove video

Emma and Luke spoke to Andrea Byrne on Tuesday's Wales at Six

Two firefighters from south Wales have returned home safely after helping deal with the devastating aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Emma Atcherley and Luke Davison joined three other Welsh firefighters through the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Ms Atcherley described the “rollercoaster” of emotions of working in a disaster zone and said that “no amount of training” could have prepared her for what she would face.

She joined Luke Davison from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and went to the southern part of Turkey to help in the rescue effort.

Ms Atcherley told ITV Cymru Wales that the level of devastation from the first two earthquakes had been "quite enormous".

Last week she shared the moment she crawled through the rubble.

Mr Davison added the effort from around the world was "humbling" to see.

Describing the moments where the pair helped save lives, Ms Atcherley said it was "magnificent to re-unite people with their loved ones".

The pair were not alone as they were joined by four dogs.

Mr Davison said they were "one of the most important tools" for the team as they are able to enter narrow areas that would be unsafe for humans.

Asked why they wanted to go and help, and what it meant to them, Ms Atcherley said the reason they joined the fire service in the first place was to help others.

They volunteered to go out to Turkey and she described it as a "privilege".

The pair said they "stand ready to be deployed again".

