A man who was clearing out his car before having it valeted found a winning lottery ticket six weeks after purchasing it.

Dion Davies, from Ceredigion in west Wales, bought his ticket just before Christmas. But it was not until he decided to have his car professionally cleaned that he realised his winnings.

The 47-year-old explained: “It was in a terrible state after lots of journeys, so I took it for a professional valet.

"The guy asked me to take all of my belongings out before he started just in case he threw away something that was valuable! I’m glad he did. I found a multi lottery ticket in my sun visor that I had bought in December.”

Mr Davies took the ticket to a shop where he was advised to call the number on the back after he matched all five numbers plus one Lucky Star. On Thursday 2 February he then found out he had won £55,086.

The 47-year-old bought his ticket just before Christmas. Credit: National Lottery

The actor bought the ticket whilst appearing as a dame in a ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Pantomime in Milford Haven and was later presented with his big cheque at The Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff.

Mr Davies buys a ticket every week with all of his numbers being family birthdays. He won with digits 1, 11, 17, 20 and 27 and Lucky Stars 4 and 5.

The winnings came two weeks after the ticket was officially announced as unclaimed by The National Lottery.

Mr Davies explained how he went home to tell his wife, Ifana, and the pair then called The National Lottery to make the claim: “When the person at the Lottery said it was a winner, we all went, together with a neighbour, for some lunch together, which of course included some fizz.

“Would I have left the ticket there if I had cleaned the car myself? Maybe, and I would have never claimed. As an actor you always have ‘rest’ periods, so the win has come in handy!”

Mr Davies, his wife and their 15-year-old son have already planned a trip to Italy and also hope to visit San Diego. The remaining money will be saved for another ‘resting’ period.