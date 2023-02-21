A "petrified" dog who was thought to have been deliberately dumped from a van in south Wales has been rescued.

The Shar Pei breed "was lucky to escape serious injury" after being dropped by the vehicle at a business park, RSPCA Cymru confirmed.

A woman walking her own dog saw the doors of a black transit van open and a blue sable Shar Pei then appeared by the side of the road, before it drove off down a dead end and then back in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred near the IG Doors premises in Lon Gellideg, Oakdale in Blackwood at around 11:30am on Saturday 18 February.

The dog was "extremely nervous" and proceeded to run in and out of traffic on nearby roads for several hours and onto open land near the business park. After being tempted with some food, he eventually got close enough to rescue before he was taken to a nearby vet for a check up.

He is now in the care of the local authority.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith explained: “Unsurprisingly, this poor dog was petrified and bewildered by what had happened to him and he spent a long time running loose in the area, despite the concerted efforts of concerned members of the public who had stopped to assist.

“It was extremely fortunate that he wasn’t injured or ended up causing an accident in the fading light. From the information that we have, it would appear that someone has deliberately dumped him from their van and then driven off without a second thought for his welfare.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the dog walker who stayed and spent a long time in the area trying to catch him, and to the man who also kindly assisted with the rescue and was the one he eventually decided to go to - everyone’s efforts almost certainly saved him from potential injury and further distress."

“If people are struggling to cope with their animals we’d urge them to seek help and advice rather than taking the sort of heartless action we’ve seen here," Ms Smith added.

It comes as new figures released by the RSPCA reveal officers dealt with 1,529 incidents of animals being abandoned in January 2023 alone, compared to 1,390 for the same month last year. It's thought the cost of living crisis and financial pressures over Christmas have led to the 10% increase.

Anyone who recognises the Shar Pei or has information about the van - which is described as having business type writing along the side - is urged to contact the animal welfare charity.

