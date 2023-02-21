North Wales Police has revealed it is investigating 24 of its officers and staff for alleged misconduct.

There are 27 ongoing investigations into those individuals, with 13 cases relating to claims of violence against women and girls.

It comes in the wake of the recent sentencing of David Carrick for multiple crimes of rape and violence against women while he was an officer within London's Metropolitan Police.

A series of reports into misconduct within police forces has been commissioned across the UK following Carrick's conviction.

Other Welsh police forces are due to publish their own reports.

The report from North Wales Police looks at the implications of the Carrick case for their local area, the prevalence of cases of misogyny in the force, the numbers of cases under investigation and the current officer vetting procedures.

Amanda Blakeman, Chief Constable of North Wales Police, said the force is "committed" to "removing officers who are simply not fit to wear the uniform" and it will continue to "root out" those individuals.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman (middle) lead the report for North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin (right). Credit: North Wales Police

The report published today (Tuesday 21 February) notes 27 cases against 24 individuals.

13 investigations are into alleged incidents of violence against women, including sexual misconduct and Police Perpetrated Domestic Abuse (PPDA).

The force said the 24 staff members are among a workforce of more than 3,000 people, made up of police officers, police community support officers, civilian staff and special constables.

North Wales Police said it had developed a four-day training programme, being delivered to staff to ensure reports of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately.

It said: "This is a critical factor in officers and staff having the confidence to report and challenge inappropriate behaviour by colleagues and supervisors."

The force also encouraged victims who wish to report sexual violence or domestic abuse, but do not feel they can contact the police, to contact the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) or the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC).

One of those involved in the compiling of the report was North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman.

She said: “The crimes of David Carrick were despicable and abhorrent. They were exacerbated even further by the position of trust he once held whilst perpetrating these awful acts.

“The devastating effect of Carrick’s offences extends far beyond the Metropolitan Police Service and have put the public spotlight once again on policing across the UK.

“Our communities rightly expect the highest standards and conduct from all our employees.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our systems are effective in removing officers who are simply not fit to wear the uniform. We will continue to root those officers out and remove them from our police force.”

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for north Wales said he recognised public concerns after high profile cases like that of David Carrick, the murder of Sarah Everard and the treatment of the bodies of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

He added: “Misogyny has no place in the police service, nor should perpetrators of abuse ever hold any office which is meant to protect others. This is why Chief Constable Blakeman has prepared this report laying out the situation in North Wales Police and to detail the provisions in place to protect the public and expose any misconduct among officers.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am reassured to see how much work the Force is doing to combat misogyny. But none of us can rest on our laurels in the fight against abuse and misconduct. We all must remain vigilant, so that the people of North Wales can have confidence in the officers and staff of the Force, whose job it is to keep us all safe and secure.”

Gaynor McKeown, CEO for RASASC and DASU encouraged victims to get in touch for support.

She said: “We recognise that reporting any type of sexual abuse or domestic abuse offences can be difficult. This is even more difficult at a time when there have been so many serious allegations made against those who are there to protect us, or if the perpetrator is in a position of trust.

“If you or someone you know are a victim of violence or abuse and you want support, advice or advocacy then please contact our services today. You will be given confidential, free advice and support regardless of whether you wish to report the matter to police. We, with North Wales Police, believe there is no place for abuse within our police force, and will work with them to stop this behaviour and bring perpetrators to justice”