Play Brightcove video

Bar owner Karl Kruger Williams is concerned how the business will be affected if the game is called off

"Disaster" is looming if the Wales v England match is cancelled following the ongoing possibility of strike action by players, local businesses have said.

The reaction comes as just three days before one of the biggest events in the Welsh rugby calendar, uncertainty over whether the game will go ahead remains.

It's hoped that a decision will be made on Wednesday over whether players will go on strike or not in a dispute over pay and contracts.

Temple Bar in Cardiff's city centre opened three weeks ago, but could already face a heavy hit as it's already started the prep for mass crowds.

General Manager of the bar, Karl Kruger Williams, explained that a lot of money has already been spent in the lead up.

He told ITV Wales: "If the game gets called off, we've obviously got a cellar full of beer ready for an international.

"We opened on February 2 and on (February 4) was the Irish international. It was busy and we sold a lot of Guinness obviously, but we sold a lot of beer too and had a very good day. It would be a shame if this one is cancelled."

Fans still do not know whether the Wales v England match will go ahead. Credit: PA Images

He added that his workers will also feel the repercussions if industrial action goes ahead.

"It's not just the bar that gets affected, it's the staff as well because obviously on an international day, the hours are long and they earn a lot more money than they would on a normal Saturday.

"It is one of the biggest days and it is one that myself, personally, because I was involved in rugby for a long time, looks forward to. The atmosphere is great, the people are great and everyone as a good time."

Reminiscing on the joys of rugby and how the sport can act as a unifying force, Mr Williams said it's always a "fantastic" event that "everyone looks forward to".

"It seems to me that people get more excited for the England game than any other game. In fact, I would say that people get more excited when they're watching England versus another team, they get more excited about the other team beating England.

But he added it's nothing personal: "It's rugby and in rugby people get on. That's the nature of the game. That's what's fantastic about a game of rugby. It's about people coming together and in the stadium people sit together from different countries and I think that's wonderful."

It's understood the issue over pay has been ongoing for the past 18 months. Credit: PA Images

A current agreement over the level of payments from the Welsh Rugby Union to the four regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - for access to their players for Test windows like the Six Nations and the autumn is due to expire this summer.

However, it's understood that talks over the issue have been ongoing for the past 18 months with the parties yet to find common ground.

Around 70 out of the roughly 200 professional players in Wales are believed to be out of contract in three months, with no certainty over their futures.

It follows reports of players taking antidepressants to deal with the anxiety caused by the situation and struggling to get mortgages.

Play Brightcove video

Wales fan Cameron Forde says it's a sign of 'how badly' things have gone for the union

Cameron Forde, from Cardiff, bought a ticket for himself and his brother to the Wales v England game back in October for his birthday.

Also describing it as the "biggest match in the calendar" for any Wales fan and player, he explained: "It's pretty frustrating. After spending a lot of money as others would have done, such as hotels booked, all sorts of travel plans made, and to be this close to the match and not knowing whether it's going to go on is quite frustrating.

"I just hope that they're able to come to some sort of agreement that enables the match to go ahead and keeps all parties happy, maybe something that will sort the issue out so this doesn't happen again."

Mr Forde said he had sympathy for the players and hoped a resolution can be reached which benefits all parties.

"I do feel quite badly for the players. You're seeing stories about players on antidepressants and who don't know whether they'll have a job in as little as three or four months time and aren't able to get mortgages on houses. It's quite bad for them, so you're just hoping that there's some agreement that can be reached."

Looking at the bigger picture, the Wales fan acknowledged "it's a sign of how badly things have gone for the union".

"Lately, we've seen all these stories about misogyny, sexism, allegations of racism, poor working conditions, bullying in the workplace. And then on top of that it doesn't seem that they've managed to organise themselves well enough to come up with a deal that everyone is happy with. It's left it so late that obviously the players don't feel like they have an option and as you say it's the fans who suffer, but it all seems to stem from ineptitude really."

Given the sport "seems to be lurching from one disaster to another", Mr Forde said it "wouldn't surprise" him if the game is cancelled.

He added: "It seems to be reaching all new lows at the moment. And you do worry if there's going to a future for the game at all at this rate."