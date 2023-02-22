A man who raped a schoolgirl in field after forcing her to take cocaine has been jailed.

Phillip Andrew Williams, of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, abducted the child as he stole her mobile phone, tied her hands together and held a screwdriver to her neck throughout the 12-hour planned attack.

Williams then dragged the victim into a stolen vehicle before driving for more than an hour to Margam Country Park near Port Talbot where he beat her and continued to sexually assault her.

Swansea Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old then tried to drag the victim towards a mountain, but she managed to grab her phone from him and flee before alerting the police to her location on the morning of Wednesday 3 August 2022.

Officers found the girl covered in mud and in an “extremely distressed state”.

Williams denied all allegations against him, but a jury unanimously found him guilty of all charges. Credit: Media Wales

The schoolgirl was able to lead police to the scene of the initial attack in the Llandovery area where they found evidence including her trainers and underwear, a screwdriver and a length of blue rope submerged in wet mud.

Following a manhunt, Williams was soon tracked down and arrested.

He was charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of rape of a female aged between 13-15 years, kidnapping and sexual assault of a female under 16 years.

Williams denied all of the allegations against him and was tried by a jury who unanimously found him guilty of all the charges.

Senior investigating officer DI Dale Thomas explained: “Williams somehow thought he could get away with what he did but thanks to the efforts of the investigating team and the bravery of the victim, following a five-day trial, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges in just 40 minutes.

“The officer in the case, DC Jade Probert, worked tirelessly to prepare a complete and comprehensive case for court, whilst providing the victim with support and guidance throughout the process.

“We were able to ensure the victim didn’t have to go to court to give her evidence but the fact her attacker refused to accept what he had done would have no doubt added to the torment he had inflicted on her.

“I would like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation.

“I hope this reassures people that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate such terrible crimes and gives anyone who has been attacked like this the confidence to come forward. We will listen and we will work tirelessly to get justice for you”, Mr Thomas added.

Williams was sentenced to 22 years in prison, extended for eight years on licence on Tuesday 21 February.