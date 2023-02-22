A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after South Wales Police found one of the largest cannabis factories they have ever seen.

Renald Pire has been charged with the production of the Class B drugs and remains in custody.

It comes after more than 300 plants were discovered at a property on Lower Wern Road, Ystalyfera, Swansea Valley, on Tuesday morning (February 21).

Officers say the Class B plants were found on three floors of an old stone building.

Two police vans and a joint scientific Investigation unit van were seen at the scene at around 4.30pm while they removed the contents from the building.

Neighbourhood Inspector Lindsey Sweeney said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Wern Road, Ystalyfera, yesterday morning, Tuesday, February 21 and found more than 300 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

Police say the electrical requirement to grow the amount of plants at the site was a 'huge fire risk.' Credit: Media Wales

"We are continuing to make enquiries in the area and speaking to local residents. A 35-year-old [man] has been charged with concerned in the production of Class B drugs and remains in custody."

She added: "Many people think it is ‘just a bit of cannabis’ but any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

"Operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

"The electrical equipment to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

"I would encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood to us, as the information helps us develop a bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets."

