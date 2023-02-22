Welsh rugby has arrived at its very own judgement day, with players set to decide whether or not to go on strike.

Any action of that kind would result in the Wales v England match on Saturday hitting the buffers.

It is the biggest game in the Welsh rugby calendar and generates between £8million and £10 million - around a tenth of the WRU's annual revenue.

The stakes could not be higher.

Under normal circumstances, players striking on the day of this match would seem unfathomable. But the game in Wales is at breaking point.

Welsh rugby powerbrokers have been locked in talks over a new deal for 18 months and they are yet to find common ground Credit: PA Images

So how did we get here?

The Welsh Rugby Union pays the regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - for access to their players for Test windows like the Six Nations and the autumn.

A current agreement over the level of those payments expires this summer. Welsh rugby powerbrokers have been locked in talks over a new deal for 18 months and they are yet to find common ground.

Why is that such a big problem?

Because the regions are unable to offer players new contracts. Around 70 out of the roughly 200 professional players in Wales are believed to be out of contract in three months, with no certainty over their futures.

There are reports of players taking antidepressants to deal with the anxiety being caused. ITV is aware of some players who are unable to get mortgages because of the contractual impasse.

Players are also now in a precarious situation where one injury could result in them being out of contract and without an employer.

Last week, out-of-contract Dragons centre Jack Dixon spoke to reporters about having to look after his young child and partner, who is pregnant with their second. On Saturday night, he picked up what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

Cardiff prop Dmitri Arhip, who is also out of contract and has a family, suffered an Achilles injury on the weekend and requires surgery.

Both their futures are uncertain but this is the reality in Wales.

The clock is ticking and fans and England players are expecting to be inside the stadium in Cardiff in 72 hours Credit: PA Images

What demands have the Wales players made?

The players in the national squad feel they are taking a stand for every professional rugby player in Wales.

A degree of uncertainty and chaos is fairly common in Welsh rugby but the players have reached the end of their tether.

Last week, the world's most-capped player Alun Wyn Jones said: "If you treat people badly for long enough, you get to where we find ourselves."

Warren Gatland told ITV Cymru Wales yesterday he hopes "things get resolved" Credit: PA Images

The players want three things:

They want a seat on the Professional Rugby Board, which runs the professional game in Wales.

They currently have no say in any of the big decisions and they want that to change. It sounds as though they will get their wish on this one.

They want the 60-cap rule to be scrapped or reduced.

This is the rule that essentially means if you have fewer than 60 caps for Wales and you play your club rugby outside of Wales, then you are not eligible for Test selection.

There are some caveats but it's a fairly hard and fast rule.

With player salaries in Wales being reduced, they feel it is unfair to stop them exploring more lucrative opportunities in England or France. Again it sounds like the 60-cap threshold is going to be reduced, possibly by half.

They want the new contract structure scrapped.

Under new proposals, players would only be guaranteed 80% of their salaries. The other 20% would be dependent on the performance of the side and how many appearances players make.

This is a major sticking point for the players for obvious reasons but there are no suggestions that Welsh rugby bosses are willing to budge on this.

When will we find out if Wales are going to play?

Today is the deadline that players have set their bosses to sort the situation out and return to the table with a palatable deal.

This morning, the PRB met to thrash out what they were prepared to offer the players. This afternoon, they will meet with every professional rugby player in Wales to deliver that offer.

It will then be up to the national squad to determine whether or not they are satisfied with what has been tabled.

If they're not happy, the strike, we're told, will go ahead. If they are, then the game will be on.

But the clock is ticking and England are expecting to take the field in Cardiff in 72 hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know