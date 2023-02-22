Teachers in Wales have rejected a revised pay offer put forward by the Welsh Government earlier this month.

Nearly 70% of members of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union turned down the additional 3% on top of the earlier offer of 5%, of which 1.5% is consolidated and 1.5% is non-consolidated.

Two thirds (66%) of members said the revised offer was "unfair in the current circumstances". The union said its committed to holding a fresh strike ballot in Wales unless a better offer is put forward.

It comes after members of the National Education Union Cymru agreed to cancel planned industrial action after "detailed talks" with the Education Minister and government officials earlier this month.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “While we acknowledge that the Welsh Government finally brought a new offer to the table after many months of requests, the fact remains that the revised offer represents a further real terms pay cut for teachers.

“The fact that the majority of members have told us they reject this offer reflects both the depth of anger among teachers at the years of cuts to their pay and the significant impact which the cost of living crisis is having on their finances.

The Welsh Government said its new offer is the equivalent of an 8% pay rise.

“We are also concerned about the lack of detail from the Welsh Government to a number of its proposals, and it is disappointing that we are yet to receive satisfactory answers to a number of questions we have raised.

“The NASUWT is committed to a further industrial action ballot of members in Wales unless an improved offer is forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official Wales, said: “We remain in dispute with the Welsh Government over teachers’ pay. It is clear that members support our view that a competitive and just pay award for teachers which will support recruitment and retention into the profession is more than necessary, it is essential.

“The Welsh Government must come forward with a further pay offer which addresses seriously the real-terms erosion of teachers’ salaries since 2010 which has happened on their watch.”

In response, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Everyone recognises the excellent work of our workforce, but they also recognise the challenging financial constraints we are operating in.

"We believe an offer that is the equivalent of an 8% pay rise, with 6.5% consolidated, is a strong one in the context of a reducing Welsh Government budget.

“For teachers to be able to benefit from an additional backdated pay rise for 2022-23 an agreement will be needed by mid-March.”