Around 70,000 litres of diesel has been stolen from a fuel depot in west Wales.

The theft occurred at a Oil4Wales station in Nantycaws, Carmarthen on Friday 17 February.

It is believed the thieves used a long pipe running from the depot, through a field and into a layby on the eastbound side of the A48 to drain the fuel.

A large quantity of diesel also spilled into the field.

In a statement, Dyfed Powys Police explained: "We are investigating the theft of approximately 70,000 litres of diesel from the Oil4Wales fuel depot in Nantycaws on Friday, 17 February.

"We are appealing for information and are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, as well as the layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A48, following the filling station, between 10.30pm that night and 12.30am on the Saturday.

"The theft saw a length of pipe run through a field to the layby, with a large quantity of diesel spilled into the field. We are also looking for information or dashcam footage in the area around the depot between 11.30pm on Tuesday, 14 February, and 12.30am on the following morning", it added.

Police are investigating the incident and have urged motorists who may have dashcam footage in the area around the depot between 11.30pm on Tuesday 14 February and 12.30am the following morning to come forward.