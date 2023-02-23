Bus passengers could hop on a bus that's travelling in one part of the South Wales Valleys next month and not have to pay.

It comes as Rhondda Cynon Taf Council's cabinet recommended the plan.

It would mean those travelling with any bus operator on a service running within the county borough will get their ride free.

The scheme would come into force on the first day of March and end on 31.

The council leader said he hopes to run the scheme again this year if it is successful

Services that begin or end outside the county boundary would be excluded and subject to the full regular fare.

There would be no time limit so free travel would be available from the first to last service each day.

The report said it would have wider benefits for social interaction and supporting economic activity across the county borough.

The report from cabinet members said that more than 30% of households in RCT do not have a car so this will help them use public transport

The council said it will use money it's acquired from the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

It is estimated the cost will be around £500,000 for one month.

The initiative will operate alongside the Welsh Government concessionary bus pass scheme.

Holders will need to present their pass to ensure the correct level of funding comes from the Welsh Government.

The report said: "With transport being responsible for 17% of Welsh Greenhouse gas emissions, the need to encourage transport modal shift has never been greater, with private car use emitting 62% (2018)."

It said the proposal would support longer term objectives to encourage the use of more sustainable modes of travel as supported by the Wales Transport Strategy.

The cabinet report also said: "This initiative will make transport services accessible, fair and inclusive through the removal of economic barriers that potentially prevent people from using sustainable public transport and encourage increased usage of public transport for retail and leisure activities" adding that more than 30% of households in RCT do not have access to a private car."

