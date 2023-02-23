A man launched a "brutal" and unprovoked attack on an 80-year-old pensioner and her son which left him with life-threatening conditions.

Patrick Shaw, stabbed the elderly woman which saw her suffer two stab wounds to the wrist and her 43-year-old son in their own home in Penydarren in November last year.

He suffered a stab wound to his chest, which punctured a lung and was at one point in a life-threatening condition.

Following the attack, Shaw fled the scene in the victim’s car but was found and arrested later that day.

He pled guilty to two counts of wounding with intent and was jailed for six and a half years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The 53-year-old was also convicted of possession of an offensive weapon and taking a vehicle without consent.

Detective Constable Matt Pryce, who led the case, said: “Patrick Shaw will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars which is what he deserves for this brutal attack on a family in their own home.

“Had it not been for the vigilance of the neighbours and valiant efforts of police and ambulance staff who arrived at the scene, the victim’s outcome may have been different.

“I hope the sentence brings the family some closure and makes it clear that the use of any weapon will not be tolerated in our communities.”