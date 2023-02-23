In December 2016, Paul Smith was referred for a hip replacement.

Six years, and two months later, he is still waiting.

I met Paul at his home in Neath. He contacted ITV News after seeing our report on Andrew Oliver, a farmer from Gower who could be waiting six years for a hip replacement.

Paul wanted to share his story to offer support to those who are waiting for this sort of surgery.

He describes how the hip affects his daily life: “Total frustration, I feel totally useless on occasions”.

Humour is a big part of how he copes, adding “if you’re laughing you can’t be crying”.

Pauls says he often uses humour to help deal with the ongoing situation. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

On the day we film with him, a letter arrived from Swansea Bay University Health Board. It’s part of their efforts to review the orthopaedic surgery waiting list, and includes a survey asking patients about their condition, and whether they still want surgery.

There are various options to pick, with Paul adding his own - that the surgery is “still wanted urgently”.

He says it’s very frustrating to receive this sort of letter: “If I needed it three years ago, you can imagine what it feels like now”.

In 2019, it looked as if Paul would have had his hip replacement, but on the day of the appointment the consultant looked at the x-rays and found his other hip was in a worse condition.

Paul says everyone agreed they should treat that hip, for which he is grateful, and that he could return to have his original hip sorted as soon as he recovered. Then the pandemic hit. And now he is still waiting for that original hip replacement, six years and two months later.

Swansea Bay University Health Board says it is very sorry to hear of Mr Smith’s concerns and recognise that waiting times for orthopaedic surgery are “far longer than anyone wants”.

As part of plans to address the backlog, three new theatres for orthopaedic and spinal surgery will be opened at Neath Port Talbot Hospital in June, whilst ten beds in Morriston have now been put aside for some of the longest waiting patients.

The “ultimate aim” is that by April 2024 no one will wait more than two years for treatment - Paul very much hopes he will be seen before then.