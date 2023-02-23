A man strangled his wife until she thought her "head was going to explode" and warned her if she rang the police, she "wouldn't have a pulse when they get here".

Jeffrey Davies, 32, of Merthyr Tydfil, had been arguing with his partner at their home on 13 November when he pushed her causing her to hit her head on a doorframe.

He then put her in a head lock and strangled her a second time telling her it was up to him whether she "lived or died".

A sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard the victim told Davies to "f*** off". He then pushed her onto a sofa after grabbing her by the throat and put pressure on her neck, until the victim thought her "head was going to explode".Prosecutor Byron Broadstock said the victim thought she was going to faint before Davies stopped strangling her, and said: "See, if it weren't for me you wouldn't be alive".

She began crying and he called her "pathetic".

He demanded money and added: "If you ring the police you won't have a pulse when they get here."

The court heard he had three previous convictions, including harassment against a former partner.

The police arrived and arrested the defendant who claimed he had only pushed the victim away.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, the woman said: "He said he would never hurt me like this. He made me feel worthless and I feel like I can't trust anyone again. He promised to love and protect me and tried to say I deserved this behaviour and it was my fault." The victim said she now wakes up panicking, gasping for air and feels like she is living in a "constant nightmare".Davies, of Tenth Avenue, later pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation. The court heard he had three previous convictions, including harassment against a former partner.Defence barrister Christopher Evans said his client found it difficult to come to terms with the truth of what happened and was scared to admit what he had done, but had pleaded guilty upon doing so. He said the defendant had carried out a number of courses while on remand in prison.Sentencing, Recorder Greg Bull KC said: "You resorted to violence in respect of your wife and attacked her on two separate occasions and attempted to strangle her. She felt she was losing consciousness and was feeling faint on the first occasions and on the second occasions she felt her legs going from underneath her."Davies was sentenced to a total of 12 months imprisonment. He will serve half of the sentence in custody before he is released on licence.