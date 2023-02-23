Play Brightcove video

Hazel Lim shares her experiences with ITV News Cymru Wales with the hope of encouraging others to spot the signs of autism

A woman with autism has said she "understands herself" more after receiving a diagnosis for the condition later in life.

It comes as research shows women often get diagnosed much later than men.

Hazel Lim lives in Swansea with her son Noah, who also has autism.

It was only when Hazel started studying Neurodiversity at Swansea University that she herself discovered she had ADHD as well as autism.

She said she appreciates herself more after learning she has the condition and encouraged other women to spot the signs to get diagnosed early.

Ms Lim told ITV News: "I got to know myself better and I appreciate myself better.

"Now I spend more time on self care, I spend time and my energy with people knowing me and people who understand and accept who I am."

Autism is a neurological condition that can be different for everyone, but can tend to affect thoughts, feelings and interactions.

In childhood, three boys are diagnosed for every one girl.

"I can manage it and turn it into a strength", Hazel said.

"I've got strengths other people might not have. I hope by me getting a diagnosis that will help other woman open up doors to give themselves an opportunity to understand themselves better."

The condition tends to affect thoughts, feelings and interactions Credit: National Autistic Society

What are statistics showing?

More than 30,000 people are autistic in Wales

58% of women did not receive diagnosis until over the age of 18

42% of autistic people are misdiagnosed with another condition

Waiting for a diagnosis can take up to two years

Ms Lim has created a website to break down barriers such as language and cultural stigmas for people from minority groups, which has been linked to even longer waits for diagnosis.

Ms Lim has just created a website to tackle misconceptions

Sarah Morgan, from the National Autistic Society, told ITV News that not having the autism diagnosis confirmed to them can "really affect mental health".

She added there does need to be "a lot more done to support this".

"From young education going right into those masking abilities to break those down to be able to help them to get that early diagnosis and to break those barriers down."

