Waiting times at Wales' emergency departments have improved slightly - but the number of patients being seen when they should be is still way off target.

Fewer people attended A&E departments across Wales in January compared to the previous month - an average of 2,514 every day.

More patients were seen within their four-hour target time - the best performance since July 2021.

However, just 69.9% spent less than four hours in A&E. The target is 95%.

The Welsh Government introduced a target that 95% patients who go to A&E should be seen within four hours Credit: Welsh Government

Ambulance response times in January also improved but there were fewer "life-threatening" red calls made to 999.

January saw a number of days of industrial action by ambulance workers across Wales due to a long-running dispute over pay.

The Welsh Government said it was "relieved" to see an improvement in access to emergency departments but added the position remains volatile, particularly in light of ongoing industrial action and other concurrent risks in the system.

“Thankfully January saw lower levels of demand on ambulance services which, alongside targeted actions taken to increase capacity including the provision of almost 600 community beds, enabled an improvement in response times for Red and Amber.

"Performance also improved against both the four and twelve hour emergency department waiting time targets, and the average time spent in emergency departments decreased to two hours and thirty five minutes, the best since April 2021."

4,078 number of "red" calls made to the ambulance service

December saw the highest number of red calls ever made in a single month.

The government said there were an average of 132 immediately life-threatening calls were made each day, back to similar levels as in 2022.

Welsh Conservative and Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said the figures are "just are return to what we had to endure throughout last year."

"No doubt the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay will try to spin this as good news because waits were better than the record-bad waits hit in December, but the truth is this is just a return to what we had to endure throughout last year.

"It remains the case that A&E waits, ambulance response times, and NHS treatment waiting lists are longer in Labour-run Wales than in England and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon."

The number of emergency calls received by the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) Credit: Welsh Government

What else does the data reveal?

The data shows there were an estimated 577,400 individual patients on treatment waiting lists across Wales in November.

Despite a 27% reduction from the peak in August last year, the target has not been met, which the Welsh Government described as "disappointing".

More than 45,000 pathways, which could include the same patient on multiple waiting lists, were waiting for more than two years for their surgeries.

Fewer people began treatment for cancer within the month of being diagnosed, the data also shows.

The target is that at least 75% of patients should start treatment within 62 days of first being suspected of cancer.

Latest data shows 52.9% began treatment within this timeframe - the second lowest on record.

Cancer charity Tenovus described the figures as "disastrous".

Judi Rhys MBE, Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, said, "This disastrous trend cannot continue as every year more and more people with cancer are living in fear and uncertainty while they wait for diagnosis and treatment. The consequences of long wait times on survival chances and treatment options will be catastrophic.

"While we know the health service is under great strain, it’s time to stop blaming factors like the pandemic or strikes. Cancer services need urgent attention."