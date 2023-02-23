People have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed following a 'large fire' in Cardiff.

Fire service crews attended the scene of a disused building on Newport Road from 2am on Thursday morning.

The building is understood to be next door to Number One Hundred Hotel. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area and shut their doors and windows. It added: " The fire was brought under control within an hour. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation."

South Wales Police were also at the incident and closed the road in both directions whilst emergency services worked.

Shortly before 2am, South Wales Police Control Room tweeted: "We are at the scene of an ongoing incident on Newport road, Cardiff. The road is currently closed in both directions from the Clifton surgery to the Esso garage. It is expected to remain closed for some time."

At 3:30am, the fire service continued to tackle the flames with one local explaining they were woken by the sounds of sirens and saw five fire engines.

The road reopened at around 7am.