A group of ramblers have been creating accessible walking routes across Wales after highlighting the barriers that they have experienced come across whilst on days out.

An accessible walking route is one that is likely to be suitable for people with impaired mobility or with a pushchair, wheelchair or mobility scooter.

Ramblers Cymru set up the Paths to Wellbeing project which give has given 18 communities across Wales the tools and training to improve nature along routes and improve access to walking in their local areas.

Iwan loves going for walks with his family, but says some routes aren't accessible.

Iwan Griffiths uses a wheelchair and often has to plan ahead when he wants to go out with his family, and check to see if there may be any barriers on their walk.

He told ITV's Coast & Country: "It's mainly things like gates, A-frames that are meant to restrict motorbikes, some of them are so narrow that you can't even get a wheelchair through. Things like cattle grids, steps, just the odd step can be a real barrier.

"My family will go and they'll either have to wait for me or they can can go places where I can't get to."

Karen Harris spoke to Coast & Country's Sean Fletcher about why accessible routes are so important.

Karen Harris wanted to get involved with the Paths to Wellbeing project after she needed to use a mobility scooter and still wanted to enjoy the countryside.

She told Coast & Country: "I still wanted to hear the birds sing, the sunshine on my back and see the wildlife and I couldn't do that.

"The more people I meet in this situation, the more I began to realise that there are a lot of people out there in wheelchairs or mobility scooters, have disabilities and all sorts who wanted to access the countryside and felt they couldn't."

