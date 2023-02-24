The rugby jersey that Sir Gareth Edwards wore when he scored a famous try has sold for a six figure sum.

It was against New Zealand in 1973 that Edwards scored what has since been dubbed "the greatest ever" try.

The jersey was sold on Friday 24 February for £240,000 after attracting interest from around the world.That figure has broken a world record, with the previous highest amount paid for a rugby shirt being £180,000.Ben Rogers Jones, the auctioneer, said the shirt was "a priceless piece of rugby memorabilia."

"It is one of the most significant rugby jerseys ever worn"

Mr Jones added that it is the "shirt off the back of the man consistently voted the greatest player of all time, who scored the greatest try of all time in a game that many believe to be the best game of all time.The buyer of the shirt has not been revealed but Edwards said he hoped it would find a good home.

Sir Gareth said he hoped whoever bought the shirt and other items would get as much "enjoyment out of them as he had down the years." Credit: PA Images.

"I've given away a number of my jerseys down the years, but those I've kept from swaps after matches or worn myself, have been neatly tucked away in cardboard boxes in the snooker room."It's now time they had a better home," Sir Gareth said.The Barbarians won the game 23-11 with Edwards scoring the first try of the match when his team ran the length of the pitch before he touched down in the corner.

