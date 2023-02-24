A blundering motorist has been caught by police driving home from court after being banned.The man appeared in court for drink driving before he was handed a year-long ban from the roads.But he immediately got behind the wheel of his car to drive home from court - and was stopped by police in Pwllheli, North Wales.A North Wales Police spokesman said: "He thought it was a good idea to drive from court in his car after being disqualified from driving for 12 months."Pwllheli Policing Team have stopped him and he's been reported for driving whilst disqualified, no insurance, and subsequently the car was seized."