Former Wales player Jamie Roberts has been reunited with a number of "sentimental" jerseys after they fell out of his car.

In a post on Twitter, Roberts said he was "e xtremely grateful to those that helped spread the word," following his earlier social media appeal to find them.

South Wales Police replied to Roberts' tweet saying "good news – we're pleased to hear that you've got them back!"

Roberts described the jerseys as "significant sentimental value" with fellow teammate Tom Shanklin asking: "Which club? Cardiff, Racing 92, Harlequins, Bath, Stormers, Dragons, Tahs, Cambridge, Wales, Lions, Barbarians? Or a mixture of all?"

Yesterday, he responded to say he'd lost one from every team he's represented: "One of each funnily enough brother."

Roberts began his career in 2005 and won a total of 94 caps for Wales between 2008 and 2017.

He also played for a number of clubs including Cardiff RFC and Blues, Cambridge University, Harlequins and New South Wales Waratahs.

