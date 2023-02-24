Former Wales player Jamie Roberts has lost a number of "sentimental" jerseys after they fell out of his car.

In a social media appeal, the 36-year-old said he accidentally left his boot open as he drove through Cardiff.

It is thought the bag of clothing was lost between Penarth Road and Cardiff Arms Park in the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

In a post, he explained: "Hope Twitter can do its thing. Accidentally left my car boot open and have just lost a bag full of various playing jerseys onto the road in Cardiff. Lost between Big Yellow Storage on Penarth Rd and Cardiff Arms Park between 13.25 & 1335."

The jerseys are of "significant sentimental value" with fellow teammate Tom Shanklin asking: "Which club? Cardiff, Racing 92, Harlequins, Bath, Stormers, Dragons, Tahs, Cambridge, Wales, Lions, Barbarians? Or a mixture of all?"

Roberts responded to say he'd lost one from every team he's represented: "One of each funnily enough brother."

The former Wales captain announced his retirement from rugby in July 2022 after a glistening career.

Roberts has lost a number of rugby jerseys with "significant sentimental value". Credit: PA Images

Roberts began his career in 2005 and won a total of 94 caps for Wales between 2008 and 2017, including Grand Slams and Six Nations title triumphs under Warren Gatland, and three for the British and Lions on their tours in 2009 and 2013.

He also played for a number of clubs including Cardiff RFC and Blues, Cambridge University, Harlequins and New South Wales Waratahs.

One other club Roberts had also played for, DHL Stormers, responded to the appeal tweet to say they would replace the lost jersey if he was "still short on one".