A scooter rider was left with bones sticking out of her leg after she was hit by a driver.

Gareth Lewis, 40, caused "significant injuries" to Aileta Oldak after he failed to see her whilst driving his Ford Mondeo down Traston Road, Newport at around 7.30am on 25 Janurary 2022.

The victim was on her way to work at an industrial estate when the collision occured and was left in "a lot of pain" as a result. Ms Oldak was hit up onto the front of the car and windscreen as the scooter flipped up over the car.

During sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, the court heard how the laboratory technician "landed on the ground and was screaming out in pain" and could see "a broken bone sticking out of her right leg". As people made their way over to help, Lewis said: "It's my fault, I didn't see her".

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt explained Ms Oldak was riding her scooter in a straight direction with aa brightly reflective coloured jacket and a headlight. Lewis was travelling in the opposite direction before he suddenly turned into her path as the defendant attempted to enter the industrial estate.

Lewis admitted he hadn't seen the victim and pleaded guilty to careless driving at Newport Crown Court.

Ms Oldak was left with broken bones and was bleeding from her head. Her right leg was broken in many places below the knee and had fractures sticking out of her skin. She was unable to walk with further injuries to her hands and fingers, as well as bruises to her face.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, Ms Oldak said: "I was full of life and full of power as a living woman with plans for the future but the accident has changed all of that. It has changed my life in 180 degrees, not just for me but my family. I have been on antidepressants since the accident and I still feel pain every day.

"I see all the time the car hitting me and I close my eyes, it's a terrible feeling and I can't sleep because of dreams about the accident. I suffer pain physically and mentally. I feel too scared to go anywhere alone because I feel a car is going to hit me. I suffer with panic attacks, I am physically and mentally ruined and I can't walk properly."

The victim added: "I can't believe I survived, I could have died, I could have been paralysed. My leg and physical condition will never be the same as before that terrible day. That day changed my life completely."

In mitigation, Thomas Evans said his client has no previous convictions and described the collision as a "marginal failure" with the defendant taking half-a-second longer than the average driver to see Ms Oldak. He added that Lewis had shown genuine remorse, apologised to the victim at the scene and made sure ambulance services were there as soon as possible.

Sentencing, Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant said: "Your driving on this occasion fell below the standard expected of users of the road. It may well have been a momentary lapse but a momentary lapse that brought with it significant and serious consequences."

Lewis was fined £360 or seven days imprisonment in default. Five penalty points were also added to his driving licence.