There are severe delays for train services into Cardiff after overhead electric cables were damaged.

The wires have affected the lines between Llandaff and Radyr, meaning any Valleys lines are unable to continue into the city centre.

Transport for Wales said repair work was underway but disruption is expected to last until 5pm.

National Rail said those with tickets between Cardiff Queen Street and Radyr via Cathays and Llandaff and also between Radyr and Coryton can use their tickets on Cardiff bus.