A son who killed his father in an "explosion" of violence by kicking and stamping on him in a row over pigs has been sent to a secure hospital.

Tony Thomas, who attacked and killed Dafydd Thomas in March 2021, has a schizoaffective disorder but hadn't been treated for two years before the tragedy, a court heard on Friday.

A judge ruled that the 46-year-old is so dangerous that in addition to clinicians reviewing his case, the Ministry of Justice must also rule on how long his sentence should last.

Dafydd Thomas died from severe blunt force trauma to the face after being kicked and stamped on Credit: Media Wales

Caernarfon Crown Court heard the victim had been a successful businessman and charity worker before what the defendant's own barrister called a "sad, desolate and melancholic" tragedy.

In a statement, Mr Thomas' daughter Elin said that her father's death was a waste and that "he deserved better after a lifetime of selflessness".

Earlier in the case, Mold Crown Court heard how the defendant, overwhelmed by anger, had dragged his father from a truck and kicked and stamped on him while wearing steel toe-capped boots.

Mr Thomas was described by his daughter as an extreme sports enthusiast

The defendant, from Penrhyndeudraeth, claimed the former Gwynedd Environmental Waste Services director was still alive when he left him in the road.

The dispute was over a shipment of pigs coming to the land.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, defence barrister Gordon Aspden KC said: "This court can have dealt with few cases that are as sad, desolate and melancholy. It's clear a fine man's life has been lost needlessly."

He said the defendant has had a chronic mental illness for nearly 25 years. He applied for the hospital order which the judge, His Honour Rhys Rowlands, granted.

The court heard how Thomas believed his own scientific knowledge was crucial in the fight against coronavirus, and he thought his pigs could end the pandemic.

He had shown "an explosive loss of temper" in forcing his father out and onto the floor.Mr Thomas looked up "helplessly" as his son kicked and stamped on him, leaving him dying in a pool of blood, the court was told.

He was still holding his reading glasses in his right hand when he was found.

The defendant left the scene and washed his steel toe-capped boots in an animal trough.

The judge said it had been a "sustained and brutal attack" that was unprovoked.

He imposed a hospital order for the defendant to be detained in a secure unit and a restriction order under the Mental Health Act and without time limits.

It means the secretary of state must also rule on his length of detention.

In her statement, Elin Rayner Thomas told how her father had been "happy, kind and generous" and an extreme sports enthusiast.

"I have not had the heart to tell my son what really happened to Taid. I don't want to have to tell him that there are such bad people in this world.

"His chair sits empty, his mug remains unused and I see all the little jobs that mum asked him to do that he said he would sort eventually."

