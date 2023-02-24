Leek growers are warning some people may not be able to buy British-grown leeks ahead of Wales' national day of celebration.

St David’s Day is celebrated on 1 March with leeks representing one of the country's national symbol. They are often proudly sported on clothing and used in traditional recipes.

The shortage is being blamed on high temperatures and a lack of rain, followed by a period of cold weather.

Two years ago this week, there were similar warnings from farmers across Wales.

St David's Day is celebrated on March 1 every year and honours the patron saint of Wales. Credit: PA Images.

It is these conditions that are causing “most difficult season ever”, according to growers.

This comes as supermarkets are already limiting the sale of tomatoes and other fruit and vegetables because of a lack of imports.

The UK Government's Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said British consumers should eat more turnips instead of imported food.

Leeks are used for all different occasions including on rugby match days. Credit: PA Images.

Meanwhile, the Leek Growers Association said shoppers will have to rely on leeks grown abroad through May and June.

Retailers believe the problems stem from poor yields on the continent and north Africa, and that supplies will improve in the coming days or weeks.

Tim Casey, chairman of the Leek Growers Association, said leek farmers are facing their "most difficult season ever due to the challenging weather conditions."

He added: "We are predicting that the supply of homegrown leeks will be exhausted by April, with no British leeks available in the shops during May and June, with consumers having to rely on imported crops.”

The leek used to celebrate the Welsh national day on the first day of March because of a battle in 640 AD, when the Briton King Cadwallader defeated invading Saxons and the Welsh army distinguished themselves by wearing leeks in their hats.

Since then, the green root vegetable, which provides a good source of manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, folate and iron, has become a Welsh national symbol.

Last year parts of Wales were in drought after one of the hottest summers on record.

The National Drought Group has said the country is one hot, dry spell away from plunging more areas into drought conditions.

Mr Blenkiron said: “We dare not take the risk of planting these crops that demand volumes of water through the summer if we can’t guarantee that supply.

“This last summer we just had enough water in our reservoirs.

“It completely depleted our reservoir stocks and it increased the costs significantly."

