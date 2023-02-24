Katherine Jenkins will taking part in a special performance at the Six Nations Wales v England game this Saturday.

It marks her 20th anniversary singing at Principality Stadium.

The mezzo soprano has performed eight times at a rugby international in Cardiff and she described it is a "huge moment".

On Instagram, the singer revealed a Welsh red rugby shirt with 'Jenkins' written on the back alongside a caption which said, "It's been a while."

She said: "I cannot believe it’s been 20 years since I first sang at the stadium for the Welsh team.

"It was a huge moment for me back then and it played such a pivotal role in the start of my career."

Bosses at the stadium say they are "thrilled" to welcome Ms Jenkins back.

Her performance will form part of the pre-match entertainment following the choirs, made up of voices from Côr Meibion Pendyrus in Tylorstown.

They will be joined by the Regimental Band Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh.

To mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, Ms Jenkins will be performing the Rugby World Cup anthem, ‘World in Union’ prior to kick off.

Rugby supporters are encouraged to get into the stadium early to not miss Ms Jenkins' anniversary performance.