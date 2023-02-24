Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will play for their club in a US tournament with a prize pot of $1 million.

The Hollywood duo, who bought the club in 2021, have been named in starting squad for the seven-a-side tournament.

They'll play alongside player-coach David Jones and former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

Wrexham signed up to The Soccer Tournament, a winner-takes-all competition in Cary, North Carolina, which takes place from 1-4 June.

A total of 32 teams will compete for a one million US dollars (£831,000) prize.

If Wrexham claim the big prize, the club has pledged to spend half of the money on community projects.

Other players and clubs already confirmed include former Fulham and Tottenham midfielder Clint Dempsey's Team Dempsey, Hashtag United, Liga MX side Club Nexaca and US Women, made up of former United States internationals.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney have become household names in Wrexham since their takeover of the club in February 2021.

Since then, heavy investment into the Racecourse Ground and the club has turned the team into National League promotion contenders where they currently sit just behind Notts County in the table. But they'll have to finish top to secure automatic promotion.

The pair also made headlines in late January when they came close to knocking Championship side Sheffield United out of the FA Cup, instead getting a replay at Bramall Lane which they lost 3-1 after late goals.