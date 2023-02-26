A mother whose son killed himself following a cocaine “comedown” has set up a charity in his memory.

Nicola Smerdon’s son Tom committed suicide in March 2019 at the age of just 22.

Describing her son, Nicola from Bedlinog said: "He was sporty, funny, caring and loving. He was the light in our family. He played district rugby and did very well in rugby league as well. He had lots of friends and was very popular.

"He was just loads of fun, he was the baby of the family. He left school and worked for my husband’s business as a tree surgeon.

"He loved experiencing new things. If a new restaurant opened he had to try it with his girlfriend, and he loved going on holidays with us or with his friends. He was a fun uncle to his two nephews."

Tom was described as "loads of fun" and "very invested in his future" Credit: Media Wales

She said while her son was a generally positive person with a bright future, he would become deeply depressed in the days after he took cocaine.

Nicola said: "Tom was 22, he had a long term girlfriend and a full-time job. He enjoyed travelling and going to the gym. He looked after himself and was very invested in his future. He would go out every few weeks with his mates and use cocaine. He would then struggle in the days following feeling really down.

"After a few days, he would be back to his usual self. It was easy to identify what was causing the problem. We sought help for Tom, but sadly in March 2019 he decided, on a come down from cocaine, that he couldn’t cope anymore."

She added that, following Tom’s death, she knew she wanted to do something “to stop other people going through this, so we set up 4Tom.”

4Tom aims to support people struggling with their mental health, as well as families bereaved by suicide.

The family were helped following his death by a charity supporting people affected by the sudden death of a child or adult under the age of 25 - but it would have not been as easy to access help if Tom had been older.

Nicola felt compelled to help people whose children died over the age of 25 Credit: Media Wales

Nicola said: "We were very lucky to receive help from the charity [2wish] within the week after losing Tom. We had an immediate support person and all our family members were offered counselling. It’s a network of support and it helped us a lot. I was really aware that if Tom had been older than 25, we wouldn’t have had that support.

"I was also lucky to have wonderful support from family and friends and I kept thinking that there could be a mum of a 26-year-old out there who lived in the same area as me who didn’t have family around her and didn’t know where to go next. I just wanted to help.”

Since its creation, the charity’s success has snowballed, supporting those bereaved by suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts at any age.

Nicola said: "This week alone, we have 15 people accessing counselling and our support groups can have 10 plus people in them. The people accessing our services struggle to afford to pay for their own counselling, so they are on long waiting lists with the NHS.

"We have sessional counsellors working with us across from Monmouth to Llantrisant - the top end of the valleys. Whenever anyone reaches out to us, we find the right person and right location for their counselling.”

