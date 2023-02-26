A paedophile was caught 20 years later after he sent a friend request to his victim on Facebook.

Craig Jenkins, 53, made contact with the victim he had abused when she was nine years old.

It was the intrusion into her life which led her to contact the police.

He also contacted the victim's sister and told her he "loved her".

The victim said: "It was a massive shock for a message to come through off him. That instantly triggered everything - flashbacks, memories, everything."

She continued: "That’s why I knew I had to do something about it because he wasn’t stopping and did it again, it shows he was still going for people. It was a massive shock, the flashbacks, the memories, everything instantly came. It was quite a weird feeling. We’d never really talked about him so just to hear his name was a weird thing."

Jenkins was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Credit: Media Wales

The police were called and Jenkins was arrested in March 2021. The defendant denied any sexual offending, but later pleased guilty to four counts of sexual touching of a child.

Describing the assaults, the victim said it had "scarred her for life".

She added: "I knew it wasn’t right from when it was happening. I didn’t fully understand what was happening. My parents didn’t really speak about it being at a young age and you don’t want to put your child through it. I started fully understanding when I was 13.

"When I told my friend, we didn’t fully appreciate what had happened. I have lived with and I have kind of dealt with it, not until it was brought up again."

Jenkins, of Newport, Pembrokeshire, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and made subject to sex offender notification requirements and a restraining order indefinitely, as well as a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

On receiving justice, the victim said: "Over the last two years, you get stressed and anxiety. I am off work at the moment because of it. It’s been a rough two years and a stressful two years.

"He’s got the maximum he could have and got what he deserved. It gave us the justice we have got, he couldn’t have gotten away with it again."