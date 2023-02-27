Further dates have been announced in the next stage of repair works to the Menai Suspension Bridge.

The bridge, connecting Anglesey and the Welsh mainland, was closed suddenly for four months after structural issues were discovered.

It reopened in February after emergency repairs were carried out on the hangers, which are used to keep the bridge deck suspended over the Menai Strait.

However the hangers must eventually be completely replaced and engineers will need to carry out tests on the replacement system.

One lane on the bridge will be temporarily closed while these tests are carried out.

The work will begin on March 6 and is planned to be completed with four days, although adverse weather could delay things.

A traffic light system will be in place to control traffic between Monday and Thursday, 9am to 3pm.

While the Menai Bridge was closed, some businesses reported a drop in footfall as access to the island was limited to just one route.

The Welsh Government said that "every effort has been made to minimise disruption", adding that further updates will be given after the work in March is finished.

Currently there is a weight restriction for using the bridge of 7.5 tonnes for vehicles, meaning heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and lorries are still unable to cross it.

The Britannia Bridge is the only other route linking the island to the mainland.