An inquest into the death of a man who died after being restrained by police at his family home will take place in January 2024.Mouayed Bashir, who was 29, was pronounced dead in hospital on 17 February 2021.Police and paramedics had been called to his home in Newport that morning after concerns about his behaviour.At a pre-inquest hearing in Newport, Senior Coroner for Gwent Ms Caroline Saunders said the inquest would examine the actions of Gwent Police officers who attended and whether these had potentially contributed to Mr Bashir's death.The inquest will also look at how the force and the Welsh Ambulance Service identify and handle cases where a person exhibits signs of an "acute behavioural disturbance".

Mr Bashir's family said the date of the inquest was a "step forward"

Mouayed Bashir's brothers Mohannad and Mohamed, and father Mamoun were in attendance.

"It's a long way to go, but it's definitely a step forward," Mohannad Bashir told ITV News.

"Between us, as a family and friends, we just have to remain strong physically and mentally for the actual inquest."Ms Saunders explained that the inquest jury will be shown footage from body worn cameras worn by officers on the morning of Mr Bashir's death.

The IOPC is carrying out an independent investigation into Mr Bashir’s death and an IOPC spokesperson said after the inquest takes place, it will publish its own findings in full.

A further pre-inquest hearing is likely to be held in the summer.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We again offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mouayed Bashir for the loss of their loved one. During our investigation we reviewed a range of evidence we gathered, including detailed accounts from the officers involved, accounts from family members, police body worn video, radio transmissions and call logs.

“After completing our investigation last year, in line with procedure, we provided our investigation report to Gwent Police and the Coroner. Following the Coroner’s consent, we facilitated the viewing, by Mr Bashir’s family members, of police body-worn video pixelated footage of the tragic events of 17 February 2021.

They continued: “In order to safeguard the future inquest proceedings, and as some family members may be witnesses, we consulted the Coroner prior to sharing our report with Mouayed’s family. We have since done so and provided them with the material gathered during our thorough investigation.

“We have detailed our findings in an outcomes letter to Mouayed’s family explaining our decisions. We carefully examined interactions police officers had with Mouayed and his mother and father at their house that morning, during the medical emergency that took place.

“We did not find evidence to indicate that any police officer may have committed any criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings. We continued to update Mouayed’s family, the Coroner and Gwent Police throughout the course of the investigation."