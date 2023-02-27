Nightclub staff were left in hysterics after a surprising find inside a lost handbag.

The "cute little bag" was handed in to a worker at Atik nightclub in Wrexham during a night out.

Posting on social media, the staff member decided to look inside for an ID to try and return it to the owner.

"Okay so someone just handed this cute little bag into the bar. So I thought I’d have a little look and see if there's an ID in there or anything like that and it's just full of chips [laughter]", she explained.

The handbag was handed to staff on a night out. Credit: @atikwrex/Tik Tok

The woman opened the handbag up to show the camera the content, which was "full of chips".

The viral clip has already been viewed more than 400,000 times. It was uploaded to the club's official Tik Tok account.

One comment read: "You know some girls crying in the back of a taxi about leaving them behind."

Another said: "Last time I went out I stuffed 2 cheese burgers in my bag from mcds."