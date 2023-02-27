The Northern Lights are 'likely' to be seen again this evening after a striking display across Wales overnight.

On the rare occasion they are seen, the lights usually appear over Scotland and part of northern England, but people across Wales also got a glimpse of the memorising colours from the Aurora Borealis displays on Sunday 26 February.

Stunning photos have been taken from areas including New Quay in Ceredigion, Welshpool in Powys and in Snowdonia National Park.

The Northern Lights over Snowdon. Credit: Chris Parry

Expecting a repeat this evening, the Met Office said: "Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon."

The Northern Lights are made up of electrically charged particles from space entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at high speed.

In a tweet shared just before 6.30pm, the Met Office posted a map showing places where the natural display might be seen with the tip of Scotland red from around 9pm, indicating a "100 percent probability" of the aurora.

Meteorologists from the office explained: "The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface. The best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds."

The Northern Lights as seen from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire. Credit: Jack Wodehouse

The light display also appeared over Aberffraw on the Isle of Anglesey. Credit: Dani Robertson

It added: "Predominantly the Northern Lights are best viewed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland. However, under severe space weather conditions, the lights can be seen throughout the UK."

The following morning on Monday, the account posted: "Did you see the Northern Lights last night? There's another chance to see the Aurora tonight."