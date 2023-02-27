Wales' biggest health board has been placed into special measures following "serious concerns about performance, leadership and culture", the health minister has announced.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was placed into special measures following a series of problems in 2015 - and was taken out in 2020.

The whole board has been removed of their positions.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said, "I have serious concerns about the performance of the health board and I have not seen the improvement in services I expect for the people of north Wales."

The health board is responsible for the delivery of health care services to more than 700,000 people across the six counties of north Wales - Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

Ms Morgan said the former leader of Gwynedd Council Dyfed Edwards and the deputy chair of the Welsh Revenue Authority has been appointed as the new Chair of the board to ensure "stability" - adding her will "focus on renewing the leadership and culture of the Health Board which will support its workforce to provide safe and effective services for the people of north Wales."

Dyfed will be supported by Gareth Williams, Karen Balmer and Rhian Watcyn Jones as interim independent members of the Board.

Former chief executive Jo Whitehead retired from her position at the end of last year and the Welsh Government said it will recruit for the post immediately.

The health board will also be supported by an intervention and support team.

Eluned Morgan added, "I have informed the Board that I am putting the organisation back into Special Measures with immediate effect.

"This significant decision is made in line with the escalation framework. It reflects serious concerns about the performance of the organisation, about its governance, and issues with leadership and culture that are holding back progress.

“I recognise that the health board has had significant challenges for a number of years and has worked hard to overcome these challenges. But now is the time for new leadership to deliver the improvements that are needed.”