A woman who was stabbed by her partner in an "extremely frightening incident" had to have the knife's blade surgically removed after being attacked by him several times.

Christopher Chandler, 57, assaulted the woman, 43, at her home on Orchard Street in Swansea last September.

Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and she was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries.

One wound still had the blade of the knife embedded in her.

Chandler was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

Officers described the incident as "extremely frightening" for the victim.

Chandler was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court Credit: Media Wales

Detective Constable Andrew Hirst of South Wales Police said, “This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for the victim who remained in hospital for some time receiving treatment for the serious injuries caused in the violence demonstrated by Christopher Chandler. The woman continues to recover from the trauma and receive further support”.

“The bravery shown by the victim is completely admirable and her strength throughout this process has been unwavering”.

Chandler pled guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for attempt murder at Swansea Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said, "Many abusers rely on silence so they can continue the abuse. If you are worried about a loved one or someone you know, please report it to us. We will listen.”

DI Price added: “No person should suffer at the hands of another in any scenario, but especially by someone who is close to them or in a position of trust. South Wales Police will deal with offenders of domestic violence robustly, and their actions will not be tolerated within our communities in any circumstance”.

“We would like to offer thanks to the community who aided the victim prior to attendance of emergency services, and later assisted the police investigation”.