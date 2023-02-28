Wrexham will host multi-Grammy-award-winning American rock band Kings of Leon over the May Bank Holiday weekend, it has been announced.

Wrexham AFC co-owners, Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, revealed that the band will play two concerts at the football team's Racecourse Ground on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, 2023.

When will tickets go on sale and who can buy tickets?

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 3.

However, Wrexham AFC season-ticket holders and members will be able to buy tickets in a pre-sale from 8am on Wednesday March 1 - St David's Day.

Supporters on the Wrexham AFC mailing list will also have a pre-sale window, opening at 9am on Wednesday March 1.

A special postcode pre-sale for anyone with a Wrexham postcode will also open on Thursday March 2 at 9am – with postcodes including LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL15 and LL20.

Wrexham AFC has said that tickets bought in person from the Wrexham AFC Ticket Office will not be charged booking fees. The ticket office will be open for purchases from Wednesday March 1 - Friday March 3, from 9am - 5pm.

Where will tickets be sold?

Tickets will be available from Wrexham AFC's ticket office, Gigs And Tours and Ticketmaster.

The duo say they want to turn Wrexham AFC in to a "global force" over the coming years.

How much are tickets?

According to Gigs And Tours, the face value price of tickets will start at £49.50 and goes up to £95.00, depending on the area of the stadium.

The face value price does not include booking fees.

What is Kings of Leon's connection to Wales?

Kings of Leon apparently discovered they have Welsh ancestors.

The band is made up of frontman Caleb Followill, drummer Nathan and bassist Jared, who are brothers, while guitarist Matthew Followill is their cousin.

Jared Followill has previously revealed the band's Welsh roots in a tweet.

He said: "Finally found out where Followills came from. It was originally Followell and we came to Virginia from Wales in the 1700's. I'm Welsh. Cool."

And the band's visit wouldn't be the first time famous faces have visited the Racecourse Ground.

Since Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over the football club in 2021, actor and comedian Will Ferrell has also been spotted in the stands.

Who else will be playing?

Kings of Leon will be supported by local favourites Declan Swans, a Wrexham AFC-supporting three-piece band who have been together for over 20 years.

The band's hit song It's Always Sunny in Wrexham is now a terrace favourite for fans.Declan Swans were introduced to a global audience after appearing in the FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which is about Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' journey taking over the third oldest professional football club in the world.

