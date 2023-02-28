Play Brightcove video

The Prince and Princess of Wales have gone head-to-head in a spin class at a south Wales leisure centre.

William and Kate enjoyed the benefits of exercise at Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot on Tuesday while hearing how sport can improve people's mental health and wellbeing.

The fitness facility first opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people.

The couple, known for their competitive nature, were challenged to a 45 second race and whoever travelled the most distance would win.

The princess was heard saying, "Can I make it harder?"

His Royal Highness was asked how he found it and he replied out of breath: "I'll talk to you in a minute". He added, "I think I tore my pants".

Kate appeared in shock when it was announced she was the winner.

Their Royal Highnesses also toured the facilities, including a large indoor sports hall and 25m swimming pool with a moveable floor, and spoke to young people and Welsh athletes such as discus thrower Harrison Walsh and sprinter Hannah Brier.

Aberavon is one of Wales' most deprived communities, ranking in the bottom 4% of Welsh communities on all measures including health.

William and Kate recently visited Cardiff to watch the Wales v England Six Nations game. Credit: PA Images

The engagement is part of a wider royal visit which looks to support a variety of local mental health and wellbeing initiatives across south Wales.

As part of the visit ahead of St David's Day, William and Kate also explored the site where the first therapy garden will be developed at the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre near the town of Pontyclun.

The centre, which offers treatment for those with alcohol and drug dependencies, will provide free and low-cost gardening therapy and mental health support sessions for its clients and their families.

It marks the announcement of the social enterprise partnership with Life at No.27, a horticultural therapy and mental health counselling provider, and the The Royal Foundation.