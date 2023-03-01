Dog owners are being urged to keep daffodils well out of reach after a beloved family pooch nearly poisoned herself from eating them.

Two-year-old Agatha – a cross between a springer spaniel and a poodle – used a chair as a springboard to jump up to a nearby vase of daffodils.

But her owner Lynsey Harris, from Newport, was unaware that the national flower of Wales is potentially fatal if ingested by dogs.

If your pet has eaten anything potentially harmful, vets say they should be called for advice as soon as possible Credit: Vets Now

Lynsey said: “I was on the phone to a friend and said, ‘You’ll never guess what Agatha’s done now. She’s eaten the daffodils off the table!’

“It was my friend who told to me that daffodils are actually toxic to dogs, which came as a total surprise.

“When we first got Agatha I read up on all sorts of risks to dog health but the danger to your pet from a bunch of daffodils never cropped up.”Daffodils contain several toxic chemicals which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea, as well as problems with the heart and circulation.

Agatha then started being violently sick, so Lynsey took her to the nearest 24 hour pet emergency clinic.

Agatha mistook the daffodils for a tasty treat left out for her on the dining table Credit: Vets Now

Luckily, because Agatha had been sick already, she was at less risk of absorbing enough of the toxin from the daffodils and therefore likely to avoid any serious threat to her vital organs.She was soon well enough to go back home with some doses of liquid charcoal for her to prevent further absorption of anything left in her stomach.

She was back to her normal self after a couple of days and has now made a full recovery.Lynsey says she is keen for other owners to be aware about the damage that even one or two daffodils can do to a dog.

With both Mother’s Day and St David’s Day approaching in March, Agatha's owner wants other dog owners to be aware of the risk Credit: Vets Now

She said: “I’ve learned my lesson here – and hopefully this will raise awareness for other owners of what a serious issue this is.“But I don’t think Agatha has learned her lesson. She’d probably do it again if she got the chance – which she won’t because I’m keeping flowers well out of her reach!“She is quite stubborn and always eating something she shouldn't!"

If your pet has eaten anything potentially harmful, experts say to call your vet for advice as soon as possible.

