From baking Welsh cakes to children dressing up in traditional Welsh costumes, people across the country have been celebrating St David's Day and Welsh culture.

In Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined members of the 1st Battalion and the Welsh Guards at a St David's Day parade.

It follows the couple's visit to a leisure and fitness centre in Port Talbot yesterday.

The Princess of Wales was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume during the parade. Credit: PA Images.

They went head-to-head in a spin class and heard how sport can improve people's mental health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, people have been attending parades across Wales.

Dressed in a traditional Welsh costume and equipped with her violin, Pat was waiting for a bus to head to Cardiff's parade.

At a supermarket in the Cynon Valley, the Mountain Ash RFC singers treated shoppers to a number of hymns.

Video credit: Julie Cook

Elsewhere, people have been sharing their pictures with ITV Cymru Wales.

Children have dressed up in traditional Welsh costumes and rugby jerseys for school.

Others have been making Welsh cakes for their loved ones.

Amy's daughter has dressed up in a traditional Welsh outfit for school. Credit: Amy Dunne

Morgan, 7, dresses up in his rugby kit in Maesteg. Credit: Claire Bailey

Mechelle's daughter has dressed up in a traditional Welsh outfit for primary school. Credit: Mechelle Jones

Two-month-old Sutton Ivy Morgan-Thomas from Port Talbot has been spent the day in a Welsh rugby jersey. Credit: Courtney Morgan.

Catherine has been baking welsh cakes for her family. Credit: Catherine Mayo

Daffodils in Penrhiwceiber, Cynon Valley. Credit: Susan Grandon/Lee Garden's Pool.

