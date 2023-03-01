Dydd Gŵyl Dewi: How people across Wales celebrated St David's Day in 2023
From baking Welsh cakes to children dressing up in traditional Welsh costumes, people across the country have been celebrating St David's Day and Welsh culture.
In Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined members of the 1st Battalion and the Welsh Guards at a St David's Day parade.
It follows the couple's visit to a leisure and fitness centre in Port Talbot yesterday.
They went head-to-head in a spin class and heard how sport can improve people's mental health and wellbeing.
Meanwhile, people have been attending parades across Wales.
Dressed in a traditional Welsh costume and equipped with her violin, Pat was waiting for a bus to head to Cardiff's parade.
At a supermarket in the Cynon Valley, the Mountain Ash RFC singers treated shoppers to a number of hymns.
Elsewhere, people have been sharing their pictures with ITV Cymru Wales.
Children have dressed up in traditional Welsh costumes and rugby jerseys for school.
Others have been making Welsh cakes for their loved ones.
