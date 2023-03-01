The Princess of Wales delighted a seven-year-old girl who presented her flowers in a St David’s Day parade.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joining members of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor for a St David’s Day celebration.

Royal fan Elsi-Haf Cunningham, aged seven, presented Kate, Princess of Wales, with a large bunch of flowers during the parade.

The parade follows the couple's visit to a leisure and fitness centre in Port Talbot yesterday Credit: PA

Her mother, Krystal Cunningham, 59, said her daughter will never forget the experience.She said: “It was a very proud moment. She absolutely loves the Royal Family but has only ever seen Kate on TV.

“It was a big moment for her, she was a bit nervous but she was very proud to do it."Ms Cunningham added: “The flowers were a bit heavy, that’s why I carried them over initially.”

The Princess of Wales was also presented with a leek corsage during her visit to the battalion Credit: PA

It marks the royals' first visit to the regiment since the Prince of Wales took over from the King as the regiment’s Colonel.

It comes after the couple visited Port Talbot in south Wales yesterday on the eve of St David's Day.

They went head-to-head in a spin class and met people in Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre.

