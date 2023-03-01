The sentencing of the parents who killed their obese teenage daughter is due to be televised on Wednesday.

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her mother and father allowed the teen to become morbidly obese.

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admitted manslaughter by gross negligence last year, while her father, Alun Titford, denied the charges and was found guilty after a trial in January.

The pair will be sentenced for killing their 16-year-old disabled daughter in what will be the first court hearing in Wales to be televised since the law was changed to allow cameras into criminal courts for the first time last year.

The move, which came after a 20-year campaign by ITN, BBC News, Sky News and the PA news agency, is intended to help the public get a better understanding of how sentencing decisions are taken and improve transparency in the justice system.

Coverage is restricted to the part of the proceedings when a judge hands down sentences and gives his reasons, with no view of defendants, victims, jurors, lawyers or witnesses.

Footage will be broadcast with a short time delay to avoid transmitting any violent or abusive reaction in the courtroom.

Kaylea's body was discovered inside her bedroom in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”.

Kaylea weighed 22st 13lb with a BMI of 70 at the time of her death and her body was discovered inside her bedroom in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”.

Titford claimed at trial that Lloyd-Jones was responsible for Kaylea’s care, and when he was asked why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removals worker said: “I’m lazy.”

Kaylea attended Newtown High School, where she was described by staff as “funny and chatty”, but she did not return after the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

The couple are to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court before High Court Judge Mr Justice Griffiths, whose sentencing remarks will be broadcast to the public on TV and online.