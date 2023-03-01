Play Brightcove video

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said the scrapping of the major road projects leaves Wales "closed for business" (Credit: parliamentlive.tv)

The Welsh Secretary has criticised ministers in Cardiff for their decision to cancel most new road projects, by saying it gives the impression Wales is "closed for business".

A total of 59 road-building schemes have been on hold since June 2021.

Just 15 projects are going ahead as originally planned.

In response, the Labour-led Welsh Government said all infrastructure projects in future must now “reduce carbon emissions and support a shift to public transport, walking and cycling”.

A planned Llanbedr bypass was cancelled in November 2021

Speaking during Wales questions on St David's Day, the Conservative MP for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes, told the House of Commons: “The Labour Welsh Government has let down Clywd South and Wrexham very badly by scrapping the A483 junction upgrade, which would have unlocked substantial investment and jobs in our community.“

The Welsh Secretary was asked if he would agree that "the Welsh Government needs to support and maximise the benefits of the UK Government’s Welsh levelling-up fund projects by investing in road upgrades across Wales?”

In response, Mr TC Davies said the government in Cardiff's response to the roads review "gives the impression that Wales is closed for business by determining that no further road-building projects will take place."

He then urged the Welsh Government to "consider what the impact is on the economy of not building roads and what is going to be the impact on the long-term prosperity of Wales."

Mr TC Davies ended his response by saying: "They should consider how they might build on the record support that Wales has received through the levelling-up fund and city and growth deals by rebuilding roads and improving connectivity across Wales.”

Nine road projects are being scrapped altogether:

A470 Alltmawr (Chapel House Farm)

A5/ A483 Halton Roundabout

Chester-Broughton Growth Corridor (North Wales)

Mid Wales Safety Schemes: A470 Llangurig, A470 Llanidloes, A470 Pont y Bat (Felinfach), A487 Llanrhystyd, A487

Machynlleth, A487 North of Aberarth

